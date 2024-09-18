Ctrl Alt Ego Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 24 - News

Publisher Klabater and developer MindThunk announced the puzzle adventure game, Ctrl Alt Ego, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 24.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam and GOG.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Put aside your gaming preconceptions and embrace the unique experience that is Ctrl Alt Ego. Play the role of yourself, minus your body.

Transmit yourself between bots and devices and exploit the innovative mechanics to solve problems your way.

Explore a deep, nonlinear, interconnected world, evocative of ’70s / ’80s era low-budget British science-fiction television.

Shoot, sneak or get creative, be pacifist or executor.

Enjoy a darkly farcical story about the future of human consciousness.

If you enjoy immersive sims, there’s every chance you’ll enjoy this.

If you don’t know what an immersive sim is, but you enjoy thinking for yourself and solving puzzles with no preordained solution, this game is for you.

If you’re an experienced gamer looking for a fresh, engrossing experience, you just found it!

Features:

There’s no inventory… the environment itself is your always-available on-demand diegetic inventory.

There is no ‘player death’ in Ctrl Alt Ego. Your invincible, disembodied ego always lives on. If your current host is toast, pick another and carry on – Note: there is a traditional save/load facility too, in case you refuse to accept who you are.

Use robots to get around the old fashioned way, or ‘hop’ from one side of an area to another in a near-instant.

