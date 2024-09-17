Xbox Game Pass Adds Wargroove 2, Frostpunk 2, and Ara: History Untold - News

posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has announced three more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Wargroove 2, Frostpunk 2, and Ara: History Untold.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Wargroove 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 19

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Embark on an all-new adventure filled with unlikely friendships, unknown adversaries, and ugly revenge plots. Wage war against your foes with a cast of new Commanders. Design and share maps, cut-scenes, and campaigns with easy-to-use editors and in-depth customization tools.

Frostpunk 2 (PC) – September 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Coming day one to PC Game Pass: Take the role of a Steward and lead your city through a cascade of calamities taking place in a postapocalyptic, snowy setting. Develop, expand, and advance your city in a society survival game set 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard ravaged Earth. In Frostpunk 2, you face not only the perils of never-ending winter, but also the powerful factions that watch your every step inside the Council Hall.

Ara: History Untold (PC) – September 24

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Coming day one to PC Game Pass: From Oxide Games and Xbox Game Studios, Ara: History Untold is an evolution in historical grand strategy, featuring beloved classic PC strategy mechanics alongside innovative gameplay. Build a nation and lead your people throughout history as you explore new lands, develop arts and culture, conduct diplomacy, and go head-to-head with your rivals to prove you are the greatest ruler ever known. It’s your world now. Pre-install today to get ready to play on day one.

Unlock In-Game Loot In Overwatch 2 with Game Pass

Starting today, Game Pass members will receive six awesome hero skins and an instant one-time grant of 30 Mythic prisms to spend on Mythic unlocks. These items will be yours to keep, but you’ll need to login and ensure that your accounts are linked by October 21 to claim them. Members will also earn ongoing rewards, including a stackable XP boost and access to Overwatch 2 Shop cosmetics from prior seasons. Overwatch 2 benefits are available to Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for Console members.

DLC / Game Updates

Fallout 76: Milepost Zero – Available now

Escort caravans across the Shenandoah and recruit a diverse crew of merchants to build your caravan empire. Customize your dream arsenal with the revamped Legendary Crafting system. Submit and upvote player C.A.M.P.s on the paper map with Best Builds.

EA Sports FC 25 Early Access Trial – September 20

Starting September 20, PC Game Pass and Ultimate members can try EA Sports FC 25 for up to 10 hours via EA Play and win for the club. Members unlock a Welcome Pack available until Oct 31, Football Ultimate Team™ Draft Tokens, and seasonal Clubs Rewards. Plus, save 10% on pre-orders, FC Points, and more.

Starfield: Shattered Space – September 30

Game Pass members save 10%! Shattered Space is a new story expansion for Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios’ epic role-playing game and first new universe in more than twenty-five years. A mysterious power stirs in the city of Dazra on House Va’Ruun’s hidden homeworld. Investigate a frightening cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and find unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear in this all-new adventure.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass – Available now

The final story chapter just launched! Dive deeper into the world of Persona 3 Reload with this Expansion Pass featuring an extra story DLC “Episode Aigis -The Answer-”, offering over 30 hours of additional gameplay, new costumes, and BGM. All 3 waves are available now – dive into Episode Aigis today! This Perk content requires Persona 3 Reload to use.

The First Descendant: Season 1 Invasion Bundle – Available now

Enhance your gameplay in this co-op action RPG looter shooter with the Season 1: Invasion Bundle! Featuring a stylish pink back accessory, unique weapon skins, vibrant sprays, custom makeups, and bold paints.This bundle lets you stand out in every battle!

Apex Legends: Bright Idea Weapon Charm – Available now

Add some flair to your arsenal with the Apex Legends™ Bright Idea Weapon Charm, available with your EA Play Membership!

Hawked: Plunder Pack 2 – Available now

Daring adventures await in Issue #2: Dark Arrival, so load up on new loot for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to use in this free-to-play online extraction shooter. Claim the intrepid Evergreen Outfit, blaze by on the Halcyon Green Hoverboard, and make your mark with the Slash Weapon Pattern!

Leaving September 30

The following games are leaving the library soon, so be sure to jump back in before they go. Remember you can save up to 20% off your purchase to keep them in your library.

Gotham Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Let’s Build a Zoo (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Loop Hero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) My Time At Portia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Pheonix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC)

(PC) The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC)

(PC) Valheim (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

