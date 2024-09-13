4A Games and Zen Studios to Remain at Embracer Group - News

Embracer Group has announced the potential sale of Metro developer 4A Games and Pinball developer Zen Studios has been cancelled and the two developers will remain with Embracer.

The two developers were potentially going to be included with the sale of Saber Interactive that would have brought that $247 million sale to around $500 million.

4A Games has two AAA games in development, according to Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors.

"We are satisfied with the conclusion of this transaction and very glad to see the great teams and assets of 4A Games and Zen Studios remain within Embracer," said Wingefors. "They will be important building blocks in our continued journey. 4A Games has currently two AAA titles under development that we eagerly await to announce.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank [Saber founder] Matthew Karch for his contributions over the years, and at the same time congratulate the Saber team on the successful release of the iconic Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, that will make a great start in their new structure."

Embracer Group has been hit with layoffs with well over 1,000 laid off, as well as selling off studios, closing studios, and cancelling games.

