Sony Will Soon Start Selling Refurbished PS5 Consoles

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a new page on the PlayStation Direct website revealing the company will soon be selling certified refurbished PlayStation 5 consoles.

The listings say, "Coming Soon" and offer a refurbished PS5 with a disc drive for $399.99. The refurbished PS5 Digital Edition will also be available for $349.99. This is a discount of $100 when compared to purchasing a brand-new console.

Sony states the refurbished consoles are "a product that works like new with genuine PlayStation replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned, inspected and tested."

Sony added, "All Certified Refurbished products will come with the necessary accessories, cables and manuals. All PlayStation Certified Refurbished products are packaged in its own branded Certified Refurbished packaging and will be sent to you with the 1 day express or 2 day standard shipping options available on PlayStation Direct."

Also available for purchase are certified refurbished DualSense Wireless controllers for $59.99 or $64.99 depending on the color.

