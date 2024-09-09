ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist Releases January 22, 2025 - News

/ 46 Views

by, posted 15 minutes ago

Publisher Binary Haze Interactive and developers Live Wire and Adglobe announced the dark 2D Metroidvania RPG, ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on January 22, 2025.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Venture through a dark 2D Metroidvania RPG that takes place in a dying world where sorrowful artificial life forms called homunculi run rampant. As hybrid beings turn on humanity, cleanse corruption from their weary souls and uncover the source of their oppression in a journey of salvation for both man and machine.

Taking place decades after “The Rain of Death” in ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights, which sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide, ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist promises 35 hours of content coming to 1.0 with all-new bosses to purify, fresh abilities to combine for custom playstyles, and mysterious biomes to explore. Each boss defeated joins Lilac‘s cause, adding ten abilities (each with three alt-fires), totaling 30 new abilities to Lilac’s repertoire. Equip up to four abilities at once to create a custom fighting style with a mixture of short-range attacks, long-range projectiles, lock-on auto-attacks, and much more.

Explore a vast open world full of relics offering insight into ENDER MAGNOLIA‘s rich lore and access previously unreachable areas as Lilac’s skills increase over time. Gather gold and machine parts, then exchange them for items and upgrades at the Blacksmith’s storefront. Locate Lilac’s lost memories and piece together the tragic story of the fall of the Land of Fumes.

International indie band Mili returns to the series to compose the melancholy yet whimsical soundtrack for ENDER MAGNOLIA‘s setting.

Story

Set in the Land of Fumes, this prosperous magical superpower is home to vast quantities of magical resources lurking underneath the surface. In hopes of advancing their kingdom’s development, artificial life forms known as Homunculi came into being. Regrettably, toxic Fumes from the underground drove the Homunculi to madness, turning them into feral monsters.

Lilac, an “Attuner” possessing the power to save the Homunculi, finds herself in a laboratory deep underground. Become acquainted with the Homunculi who have been closely involved in the kingdom’s downfall. Set out in search of both Lilac’s lost memories and precious friends in the Land of Fumes on a journey of destruction and rebirth in a hand-drawn, post-apocalyptic world.

Scenario

ENDER MAGNOLIA is a dark fantasy 2D side-scrolling action RPG where you venture through the desolate Land of Fumes trying to save both humans and Homunculi. At the forefront of magical and mechanical development, the kingdom comprises a hierarchical societal structure. Here, you’ll come across abandoned cities, and discover laboratories oozing with heinous mysteries, a grand Sorcerer’s Academy, colossal factories, and much more. The hauntingly beautiful yet gruesome world of ENDER MAGNOLIA will unfold before you.

Journey with Homunculi and help those who have lost their minds to the Fumes. Fight fearsome, powerful enemies, purify their souls, and rally your companions. Who will you save at the end of your quest—humans or Homunculi?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles