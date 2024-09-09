Fighting Roguelike Deckbuilder Beneath Oresa Releases September 12 for All Major Consoles - News

Goblinz Publishing and developer Broken Spear have announced the fighting roguelike deckbuilder, Beneath Ores, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 12 for $24.99.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Beneath Oresa is a fighting roguelike deckbuilder. Deep within the city, confront your foes in real tactical arenas. As a strategist, choose your cards, upgrades, and artifacts wisely, but as a fighter, keep your distances with your foes, engage them at the right moment and turn their positioning to your advantage. With several factions, many heroes with unique abilities, daily missions, unique game mechanics and more, this furious combination of roguelike and tactics elements will lead you deep beneath Oresa.

Features:

Each time you dive into the depths, you choose a second hero to accompany you. As a companion, each hero brings eight unique powers. With dozens of possible duos you can develop your own playstyle or try improbable duos. Do you need an expert against boss fights or a proto-blacksmith that enhances your card upgrades?

Position on the battlefield has never been more important! Line up enemies for super attacks, move to a different zone to avoid being hit, or position enemies to knock into each other.

Cards don’t just get better. Each card upgrade comes with a difficult strategic choice between two upgrades. Choose wisely, depending on your deck and playstyle. A powerful bonus but only for the round? Or the same bonus but for the whole fight? Two different paths…

