Night Slashers: Remake Releases September 26 for All Major Platforms - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer Storm Trident announced Night Slashers: Remake will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on September 26 for $9.99 / €9.99.

Prepare to dive back into a world of gore, monsters, and relentless action with Night Slashers: Remake, the highly anticipated return of the classic arcade beat ’em up! Originally released by Data East in 1993, franchise captivated players with its unique blend of horror themes, intense combat, and unforgettable characters. Now, this cult classic has been reimagined for a new generation, bringing all the blood-soaked thrills to modern platforms.

Night Slashers: Remake immerses players in a nightmarish world where humanity’s last hope rests in the hands of four elite fighters: a cyborg monster hunter from America, a European vampire hunter, an Asian martial arts expert, and Liu Feilin, a Chinese opera sensation who brings her unique skills to the battle. Together, they must fight through an army of undead, mutants, and supernatural creatures to save the world from the brink of apocalypse.

Classic Beat ‘Em Up Gameplay

Night Slashers: Remake stays true to its roots, offering classic side-scrolling beat ’em up action reminiscent of genre-defining games like Streets of Rage and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Players will battle through multiple levels, including one secret stage, each culminating in a showdown with a powerful boss.

Four Playable Characters

Choose from three unique characters from the classic version of the game, plus one additional character added in the remake! Team in up to four players local multiplayer mode, where each player controls a different character with an extensive set of moves.

Advanced Combat Mechanics

Master a variety of combat options, including combos, jump attacks, grappling moves, and running strikes. Each character also has devastating special moves that can turn the tide of battle—at the cost of some of their own health.

Spectacular Screen-Clearing Attacks

When the situation gets dire, unleash a powerful screen-clearing attack that decimates all enemies in sight. These attacks come with a significant health cost, but the carnage they unleash is well worth the sacrifice.

Diverse and Horrifying Enemies

Face off against an army of the undead, including zombies, mutants, werewolves, and other nightmarish creatures. Each level is packed with terrifying foes and iconic horror-themed bosses like Dracula, mummy, golem, and Frankenstein’s monster.

Unique Horror Theme

Night Slashers: Remake stands out with its grim, horror-infused world. The game features atmospheric music and cartoon-style gore that will delight fans of classic horror movies and games alike.

Additional Custom Modes

In the Remake version, you can set your own rules of the game despite of the classic difficulty levels. Time limits? Exploding corpses? It’s all here, but are you brave (or crazy), enough to try it?

Night Slashers: Remake is more than just a trip down memory lane—it’s a blood-soaked celebration of everything that made the original game a cult favorite. With updated visuals, enhanced gameplay, and new content, this remake is set to thrill both longtime fans and newcomers to the genre.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

