Spike Chunsoft’s Standout Year

Over the years, I've been lucky enough to cover the work of many different developers and publishers, from all over the globe. In some cases, after I’ve played several titles in a row from a specific game maker, I’ve gained a deeper appreciation for the studio's portfolio and a better understanding of its design philosophy and trajectory. I’ve also noticed if a company is spinning its wheels or firing on all cylinders. In the case of publisher Spike Chunsoft, in the year 2024, the latter is very much the case. Over the last 12 months, I was fortunate to review four of its games — two of which I regard as GOTY contenders and the other two of which I consider tantalizingly close to greatness.

Indeed, as a publisher, Spike Chunsoft has had a banner year — one of its best ever, I'd argue. Things started early, in February, with the launch of Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island. Disregarding a couple of ports, the Shiren series had been dormant for over a decade heading into 2024. Despite the long gap between new entries, however, the series shows no signs of rust. In fact, thanks to Serpentcoil Island, it's as strong as ever. The roguelike role-playing game, which pulls no punches and punishes the unprepared, is one of the better entries in the long-running franchise, thanks to an obscene amount of content, extraordinary replay value, and riveting, exacting tactical gameplay.

One of the most enticing, rewarding parts of the game is the feeling of a constantly-expanding world, both in terms of location and narrative. As you explore the island, whether you're ultimately successful or fall short of your goal, you'll unlock new areas, meet new NPCs, trigger unforeseen subplots and side missions, and, in general, uncover activity hidden beneath the surface. Even when you fail, which is more often than not, you'll open a new path or opportunity.

Spike Chunsoft followed Serpentcoil Island, one of the finest RPGs of 2024, with Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid, one of the most affecting games I've played in my entire life — performance issues notwithstanding. A spiritual successor to the Boku no Natsuyasumi series, Natsu-Mon follows a young boy named Satoru during his summer vacation in the Japanese countryside. In terms of genre, the game falls into the life sim camp, with a healthy dose of action-adventure and even some business simulation toward the tail end. But that description doesn't do the game justice. It's about so much more than just its mechanical pieces; its true beauty comes from the emergent situations binding everything together.

There's a lovely sense of potential and spontaneity to Natsu-Mon, as if each summer day is a blank page waiting to be written upon. You can go fishing, or capture bugs, or explore a deserted castle, or make friends with the quirky townspeople. Or you can sit on the porch and watch the world go by, the sky grow dark, and the fireflies (and fireworks) take to the sky. And the next day, you can do something completely different, and unlock a special moment you never saw coming.

While Natsu-Mon might be the most memorable, Spike Chunsoft's next game, Bakeru, is the overall best. In fact, I'd argue it can hang with the finest of 2024, including extraordinary titles like Balatro, Tekken 8, Unicorn Overlord, and even Astro Bot. It simply gives you everything you'd want in an action-platformer and, in some cases, much more. Its brawling gameplay is fast, fluid, and surprisingly nuanced, thanks to an assortment of special moves and transformations. And its platforming challenges are inventive, challenging, and endlessly surprising. You'll cross conveyor belts, swim up water jets, ride a roller coaster, outrun giant snowballs, and dodge out-of-control rickshaws.

In addition, you'll participate in some wild special set-pieces, including isometric auto-scrolling levels (think Super Mario 3D World) and racing & shoot-'em-up stages. You'll also take part in several larger-than-life giant robot fights, in the style of Goemon, to which Bakeru owes a large debt. The game just has a wonderful way of constantly surprising and delighting you.

So too does the final title on this list, Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Plus, although in the most macabre way possible. Designed by Kazutaka Kodaka of Danganronpa fame, it's a crime-solving adventure with a high body count and even higher production values. While the game is never quite as interactive, difficult, or liberating as you'd like, it's impossible to fault its storytelling, art direction, character design, atmosphere, music, voice acting, or sense of style. It's simply a work of art.

It's also, indisputably, the best way to experience the game. Not only does the Plus version include five additional sub-stories previously released as DLC, but it also boasts several technical improvements, including 4K compatibility, upgraded shading and textures, and reduced loading times.

Thanks to two great games, and two near-great ones, publisher Spike Chunsoft has had a standout year. Over the last 12 months it has delivered an intensely challenging and deeply replayable roguelike RPG in Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island; a deeply moving and liberating life sim in Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid; a wildly imaginative and thrilling action-platformer in Bakeru; and a menacing murder mystery with style to spare in Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Plus. I’m confident the company will continue to produce worthwhile games in 2025 and beyond, but 2024 will be a tough act to follow.

