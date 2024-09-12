Switch Best-Seller, PS5 Tops 6M Lifetime - Japan Hardware Estimates for August 2024 - Sales

/ 494 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 233,851 units sold for August 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 33.75 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 112,286 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.02 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 5,481 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.63 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 199 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.68 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by over 42,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 5,000 units. PS4 sold 154,293 units for the month of August 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 349 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 100,632 units (-30.1%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 69,109 (-38.1%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 4,885 units (-47.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 3,432 units (-94.5%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 4,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 7,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 10,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 1.91 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.05 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.08 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for August 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 233,851 (33,750,272) PlayStation 5 - 112,286 (6,019,349) Xbox Series X|S - 5,481 (627,207) PlayStation 4 - 199 (9,679,277)

Weekly Sales:

Japan August 10, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 72,773 PlayStation 5 - 24,017

Xbox Series X|S - 3,839 PlayStation 4 - 32

Japan August 17, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 54,441 PlayStation 5 - 22,889 Xbox Series X|S - 601 PlayStation 4 - 25

Japan August 24, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 42,972 PlayStation 5 - 31,506 Xbox Series X|S - 259 PlayStation 4 - 49

Japan August 31, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 63,665 PlayStation 5 - 33,874 Xbox Series X|S - 782 PlayStation 4 - 93

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles