Gundam Breaker 4 Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Gundam Breaker 4 (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 52,825 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 1, 2024.

The PlayStation 5 version of Gundam Breaker 4 debuted in third place with sales of 32,518 units, while the PlayStation 4 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 13,175 units.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 37,939 units.

Visions of Mana (PS5) debuted in fourth place with sales of 30,696 units, while the PS4 version debuted in ninth place with sales of 10,068 units.

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 25,028 units.

Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) debuted in eighth place with sales of 10,087 units.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 10,370 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 9,879 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 63,651 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 33,865 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 778 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 91 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco, 08/29/24) – 52,825 (New) [NSW] Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash (Cygames, 08/29/24) – 37,939 (New) [PS5] Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco, 08/29/24) – 32,518 (New) [PS5] Visions of Mana (Square Enix, 08/29/24) – 30,696 (New) [NSW] Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (Nintendo, 08/29/24) – 25,028 (New) [PS4] Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco, 08/29/24) – 13,175 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 10,370 (1,406,998) [PS5] Star Wars Oultlaws (Ubisoft, 08/30/24) – 10,087 (New) [PS4] Visions of Mana (Square Enix, 08/29/24) – 10,068 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,879 (5,981,060)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 28,008 (5,142,394) Switch OLED Model – 27,530 (7,743,394) Switch Lite – 10,776 (6,010,801) Switch – 4,653 (19,880,083) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,485 (841,225) Xbox Series X – 225 (305,438) PlayStation 4 – 47 (7,928,287) Xbox Series S – 29 (317,206)

