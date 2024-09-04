Rumor: Switch 2 to be Announced This Month, to Have Backwards Compatibility Support - News

Nintendo is set to unveil its next console, the successor to the Nintendo Switch, in its current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2025. There was a report developer were told not to expect the Switch 2 until Nintendo's next fiscal year, which starts in April 2025.

Senior Analyst at MST Financial David Gibson is suggesting the Switch 2 could launch sooner than previously reported and it could be announced later this month or in early October.

"Think it might be Sept 18-26 or in early Oct," said Gibson on when he thinks the Switch 2 could be announced.

He added, "No-one seems to have noticed the Nintendo assembler- Hosiden is spending ¥2bn on production equipment and ¥1bn on automation in FY3/25 for its major customer in amusement (Nintendo). I still expect Sept news and March 2025 release for next device."

Industry insider Nate the Hate via Reddit has claimed the Switch 2 will have support for backwards compatibility.

"It has backwards compatibility support," said the insider.

