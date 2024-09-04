Ubisoft Share Price Falls Following Release of Star Wars Outlaws - News

/ 189 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment released Star Wars Outlaws last Friday, August 30 and share prices for the publisher have since fallen.

Reuters reports Ubisoft stock fell 5.1 percent on Monday and dropped another 2.4 percent on Tuesday. The share price for Ubisoft over the last month had stayed around €17 and right before the launch of Star Wars Outlaws went up to just below €18. This week the share price has fallen nearly 10 percent and is currently sitting at €15.61.

"Star Wars Outlaws has struggled to meet our sales expectations despite positive critical reviews," said J.P.Morgan analyst Daniel Kerven.

Kerven lowered his expectations for Star Wars Outlaws by two million units, down to 5.5 million units sold through March 2025.

Star Wars Outlaws is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Store

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles