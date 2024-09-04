Sony CFO: We Don't Have Enough Original IP - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki speaking with Financial Times stated Sony doesn't have enough original IP. This includes for games, films, and anime.

"Whether it's for games, films or anime, we don't have that much IP that we fostered from the beginning," Totoki. "We're lacking the early phase (of IP) and that's an issue for us."

He added that Sony has been better at growing its audiences for its current popular IPs and thinks the company won't grow without creating new IP.

Thanks, PlayStationLifestyle.

