Square Enix Reveals TGS 2024 Lineup and Schedule - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2024.

Tokyo Game Show 2024 runs from September 26 to 29 in Japan.

Read the details below:

Lineup

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Theater

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Theater

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Theater

Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – Playable, Stage, Theater

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5, PC) – Stage, Theater

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Stage, Theater

PowerWash Simulation (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Theater

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Theater

Visions of Mana (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – Theater

Stage Schedule

September 27

21:00 – Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special – Eiko Kano will host the special Tokyo Game Show 2024 episode of “Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit” on Friday, September 27 at 21:00 JST, playing the long-awaited Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake! Joining Eiko Kano will be series’ regulars Kenta Sakai (Alco and Peace) and Masayuki Kibe (television writer), with a special guest appearance by the creator of the Dragon Quest series himself: Yuji Horii! Watch them attempt the game’s pyramid dungeon, unveiled for the first time ever. Don’t miss it! Featuring Eiko Kano, Kenta Sakai (Alco and Peace), Masayuki Kibe (television writer), and Yuji Horii.

21:50 – Tokyo Game Show Special: No Leaving Until All NieR Orchestral Boxes Are Signed

September 28

11:00 – Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit: Minna de NICE! Special 2024

13:00 – FANTASIAN Neo Dimension: Hironobu Sakaguchi and Nobuo Uematsu Special Talk Show!

15:00 – Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special Stage Event

17:00 – Life is Strange: Double Exposure Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special Broadcast Japanese Gameplay Reveal – Two timelines. One impossible mystery. This is a special Tokyo Game Show 2024 program for Life is Strange: Double Exposure, the all new Life is Strange entry scheduled for release on Wednesday, October 30, 2024! Stay tuned for the first-ever reveal of Japanese gameplay and exclusive info! Featuring Susumu Imadachi (comedian, elec.comic), Satoshi Akaishizawa (localization producer, Square Enix), and Ken Rose (localization director, Square Enix).

September 29

10:00 – Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special

11:30 – Commemorating the Final Fantasy XVI PC Edition! Voice Actor Talk Show!

13:30 – Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake: Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special Stage Event

14:50 – Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXXXIII

16:30 – Tokyo Game Show 2024 Square Enix Asia Special Program – In the Tokyo Game Show 2024 Square Enix Asia Special Program, the producers of the upcoming titles Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven will introduce the details of these games along with the latest gameplay footage specifically for English users. Additionally, information about Square Enix’s latest titles exhibited at Tokyo Game Show 2024 will also be presented. Featuring host Neki Matsuzawa, Masaaki Hayasaka (producer, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake), and Shinichi Tatsuke (producer, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven).

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles