Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Headed to Xbox One in 2025

Capcom announced Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will launch for the Xbox One in 2025.

"We're happy to announce that after technical discussions with our partners at Microsoft, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will release on Xbox One!

"Both Xbox versions arrive in 2025, so stay tuned for more information!"

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will first launch digitally for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on September 12. A physical edition will release on November 22 for Switch and PS4.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will also launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2025.

