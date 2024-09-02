Son and Bone Releases September 4 for PS5 and PC - News

Developer TeamKill Media announced the first-person shooter, Son and Bone, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Epic Games Store on September 4.

When a local farm in Patchwork, Montana is attacked by a group of notorious bandits, Sheriff Sam Judge sets out to bring them to justice by any means necessary and save the hostage they have taken. But on his journey, through the mysterious motives of those he pursues, Sam finds himself transported to another world overrun with prehistoric creatures, dinosaurs and now must fight for his life to make it back to earth.

Fast-Paced First-Person Shooter

Old-school meets modern mechanics in an intense display of fast movement, double jumping and dashing, and grapple swinging.

Enemy Finishers (Judgements)

Crush the bones and tear the flesh of your enemies as you issue Judgement upon them with brutal enemy finishers.

No Reloading

Ain’t no one got time for reloadin’.

Large Variety of Dinosaurs

From raptors to tyrannosaurus rexes, prepare to go toe-to-toe with a huge cast of dinosaurs who want you for dinner.

Large Variety of Weapons From Different Eras

Blast through your enemies with weapons from different periods in time, from revolvers to rocket launchers, you have no shortage of options for complete destruction.

