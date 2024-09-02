OneShot: World Machine Edition Headed to PC - News

Publisher KOMODO and developer Future Cat Games have announced OneShot: World Machine Edition is coming to PC via Steam. It will be Steam Deck verified.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in September 2022.

View the Steam teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The world knows you exist.

Experience an adventure game with puzzles that go beyond its own window and establish a unique bond with the main character.

In OneShot: World Machine Edition, you discover a strange computer operating system with a self-contained world installed. Explore this world to unravel its mysteries and help guide a child on their mission to restore the long-dead sun.

You hear that saving the world may no longer be possible… But it’s worth a shot, you think. Now with collectible content and features exclusive to the World Machine Edition!

Features:

Gameplay mechanics that go beyond the game window.

A unique relationship between the game and its player.

New features designed for consoles.

A lingering feeling that you’re not getting the full story unless you know where to look.

A haunting original soundtrack and artwork designed to match.

