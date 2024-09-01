MMORPG Wizard101 Headed to Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Developer KingsIsle Entertainment announced the free-to-play magic school MMORPG, Wizard101, is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game has been available for PC since 2008.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

As student Wizards, players will embark on hundreds of quests with hours of fully voiced-over story content, explore 20 whimsical worlds, and become part of a bustling and vibrant community of active players.

A dark magic has overtaken Wizard City and the many worlds of The Spiral. You may be a brand-new student at the Ravenwood School of Magical Arts, but you and your magical spells may be the only hope The Spiral has to thwart the evil forces threatening the balance of everything. Unlock your inner magic and prepare to unravel the mysteries surrounding a professor gone rogue. As you master powerful spells, darkness threatens to engulf The Spiral.

Hone your strategy to unleash powerful magic and defeat foes in thrilling turn-based card combat. Add or remove spell cards before each battle to strategically get the cards you need when you need them! Take down foes solo or team up with friends for maximum efficiency.

Take time to relax and rest up before your next big fight with numerous side systems! Hatch and train countless adorable pets, craft mighty weapons and gear, harvest hefty rewards with gardening, reel in your best catches with fishing, or decorate your castle to your heart’s content with housing.

The Spiral is always expanding with new, exhilarating worlds, fun features, and exciting adventures. Are you up to the challenge?

Team Up for Success

Join millions of other Wizards across your adventures in The Spiral. Whether you’re looking for assistance with a challenging foe, trading valuable Treasure Cards, or hatching powerful pets, teaming up with friends can be both fun and useful.

Practice Makes Perfect

Head to the arena to prove your deckbuilding might! Improve your rank and fight to the top of the leaderboard in 1v1 or team-based battles.

A Ride Through Space and Time

Uncover secrets and explore vast worlds in an ever-expanding story. With over a thousand hours of questing content and 20 worlds to discover, there’s always a new adventure on the horizon.

Weekly Rewards

Earn incredible exclusive rewards in special limited-time events! Events rotate weekly, and so do the rewards!

