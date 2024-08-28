Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Remaster Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Developer Argonaut Games was founded in 1982 and was shut down in 2004, however, the studio has now been revived after nearly 20 years.

The studio has announced a remastered version of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos for "all the current consoles" and PC. It will launch later this year. The game originally released for the PlayStation, Sega Saturn, and PC in 1997.

" worked closely with Jez on the design and production of Starglider, Argonaut’s first big hit back in 1986, so to take up the mantle of relaunching Argonaut Games nearly four decades later brings me full circle, and we have further exciting announcements in the pipeline in the coming months," said Argonaut Games co-CEO Gary Sheinwald.

Argonaut Games co-CEO Mike Arkin added, "We wanted to honor the original game’s legacy while introducing it to a new audience. The HD remaster allows us to do just that. It’s been a labor of love for our team, and we can’t wait to share it with players on all the current consoles and PC later this year."

Original Argonaut Games founder Jez San stated, "I’m thrilled to see the Argonaut name back after 20 years away. Argonaut was always about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming, and I’m excited to see how the relaunched Argonaut Games builds on that legacy, starting with the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster."

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, Argonaut’s 1997 multi-million-selling hit, features Croc, a lovable crocodile who embarks on a quest to rescue the Gobbos from the clutches of the evil Baron Dante. The game’s charm and creativity made it an instant classic, and the remaster promises to bring the beloved game to a new generation of gamers with enhanced high-definition graphics, updated modern control mechanics, and a nostalgic, fun, and authentic gameplay experience that will be sure to ignite the imagination of players and remind them why they fell in love with video games in the first place.

Additionally, retro-gaming fans will be excited to learn that the remaster includes the Crocipedia, an extensive and meticulously curated digital museum containing long-lost development assets such as game design documents, concept art, animation tests, team member interviews, and much more.

