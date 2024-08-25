Pseudoregalia Sales Top 200,000 Units on PC - Sales

by, posted 13 hours ago

Solo developer rittzler has announced the retro-inspired 3D Platformer Metroidvania, Pseudoregalia, has sold over 200,000 units on PC via Steam.

"It literally never was a thought in my head when I was making Pseudoregalia that it could hit 10k reviews on steam and 200k copies sold in roughly a year but hooooooly shit you guys," said rittzler.

"I'm trying my best to get myself together enough to give ya'll a new game....hopefully soon."

Pseudoregalia released for PC via Steam in July 2023.

