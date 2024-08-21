Risk of Rain 2 Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 27 - News

Gearbox Publishing and developer Hopoo Games have announced Risk of Rain 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 27. The Seekers of the Storm DLC will release on the same day.

Those who own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions of the game will get the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version for free.

The S5 and Xbox Series X|S versions add couch cooperative split-screen play, 4K resolution at 30 frames per second, and 1440p and 1080p resolutions at 60 frames per second.

Risk of Rain 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S reveal trailer below:

Read details on The Seekers of the Storm DLC below:

Chef makes a triumphant return and is ready to utilize his abilities to dish out the pain:

Dice

Hurl your cleavers at faraway enemies and call them back to slice and dice with twice the pain. Monsters hit on the return journey will take an additional chunk of damage.

Sear

Brings the burn. Chef cooks monsters for big damage while inflicting burn on all enemies in range.

Roll

The longer you spin up the more damage Chef will do as it speed ahead on its Roller knocking back and stunning enemies in its path.

Glaze

Roll along a wave of oil while slowing all enemies in your path. Any enemies impacted will be stunned and take increased damage.

Chef’s Kiss (passive)

If you hit two or more skills before finishing them off, they’ll turn into a delightful treat. The healing from these can really help you out in a pinch.

