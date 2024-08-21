Xbox Announces Four New Accessibility Options, Including Xbox Adaptive Joystick - News

Xbox has announced four new accessibility options for gamers with disabilities. This includes three new accessibility devices and 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers.

The new accessibility devices include the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller, and the ByoWave Proteus Controller.

Read the Xbox Wire post below for details:

Today, we’re excited to share that three new accessibility devices and 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers will join our current lineup, giving players even more accessibility options to support their gameplay with Xbox. These new options – created in partnership with the Gaming & Disability community and nonprofit organizations – include the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers available with Xbox Design Lab, and two Designed for Xbox controllers: ByoWave’s Proteus Controller and 8BitDo’s Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller. We are also continuing to expand accessibility features for players to make both our accessory and console product packaging more accessible.

Xbox Adaptive Joystick

Players have expressed a need for an affordable, singular joystick to use alongside the Xbox Adaptive Controller and other Xbox controllers. Through years of research, testing and collaboration with players with disabilities, and accessibility experts, we designed the Xbox Adaptive Joystick as a wired companion to Xbox controllers, specifically for players with limited mobility. It includes four button inputs on the front, a standard Xbox thumbstick, and two additional buttons that mimic the bumper and trigger placement on a traditional controller. All these buttons are customizable, providing the flexibility to play in a way that’s most comfortable.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick’s versatility allows players to seamlessly incorporate the controller into existing gaming setups – it can be controlled with one hand, mounted via tabletops, or used with non-hand body parts. Some of the ways to play include:

Connect to the Xbox Adaptive Controller for a full adaptive setup.

For full controller functionality while using the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, plug it directly into a console or PC and connect another controller for menu navigation and Nexus button functionality. Alternatively, you can link the Adaptive Joystick with an Xbox controller using Xbox Controller Assist (formerly Xbox Copilot) to play solo or with another player.

Xbox Controller Assist (formerly Xbox Copilot) to play solo or with another player. Customize with button remapping, create multiple controller profiles, and switch between profiles – all with the Xbox Accessories app.

Optionally, connect to any ¼”-20 threaded mount equipment (sold separately) to operate the Xbox Adaptive Joystick in a way that works best.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick will launch in early 2025 in select Xbox markets worldwide and be sold exclusively through the Microsoft Store at $29.99 USD ERP. Visit Xbox.com for more information.

3D Printable Files for Adaptive Thumbstick Toppers, Now Available Through Xbox Design Lab

We’ve listened to players express a need to have more options for thumbstick toppers to customize their play. We collaborated with community members, charity organizations, and a hospital involved in adaptive gaming and 3D printing to design complimentary 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers with Xbox Design Lab*.

This adaptive initiative offers players the choice of six adaptive thumbstick topper designs available for 3D printing, allowing players to customize the height and width, including:

Plate-shaped thumbstick topper: Provides a shallow, indented surface helpful for operating sticks with larger body parts, like the chin.

Provides a shallow, indented surface helpful for operating sticks with larger body parts, like the chin. Dome-shaped thumbstick topper: Features a rounded, convex surface designed to accommodate various grip strengths or dexterity levels.

Features a rounded, convex surface designed to accommodate various grip strengths or dexterity levels. Stick-shaped thumbstick topper: Offers a narrow cylindrical grip, increasing height and leverage to reduce the force needed to operate the stick.

Offers a narrow cylindrical grip, increasing height and leverage to reduce the force needed to operate the stick. Pull thumbstick topper: Provides a deep, bowl-shaped surface that surrounds a thumb, finger, or similar object, reducing the pressure required.

Provides a deep, bowl-shaped surface that surrounds a thumb, finger, or similar object, reducing the pressure required. Sphere-shaped thumbstick topper: Presents a smooth, rounded, ball-shaped surface to support alternative ways of operating a thumbstick, such as grasping it.

Presents a smooth, rounded, ball-shaped surface to support alternative ways of operating a thumbstick, such as grasping it. Custom thumbstick topper: Allows players to create their own shape with increased adhesion for shapable materials like clay or moldable plastic, enabling them to make and affix any shape that works best.

The 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers are available now with Xbox Design Lab. Xbox Design Lab outputs the design files that players can then 3D print if they have a 3D printer, or take to any 3D printing service of their choosing. Here’s how to get started:

From a web browser, visit Xbox Design Lab.

Xbox Design Lab. Select Adaptive Products from the top navigation bar to visit the Product Page and learn more or to select the controller the toppers are for.

Select the Xbox controller the thumbstick topper is for: the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, or the Xbox Adaptive Joystick.

Choose a thumbstick topper shape and adjust the height and width.

Once finished, players will receive an email with a link to download the 3D printable file. Players can choose where to print the thumbstick topper. To locate a 3D printing service, search online or explore local maker spaces, libraries, or tech hubs that offer 3D printing services. Many online services can print and ship the custom thumbstick toppers directly, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a personalized gaming experience. Printing costs may vary depending on printer or service.

*Customize 3D print files for adaptive toppers in Xbox Design Lab. 3D printer or printing service required. Printing costs may vary depending on printer or service. Use only with Xbox controllers. See instructions at support.xbox.com. Microsoft does not guarantee that the designs will work for everyone.

8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller, Designed for Xbox

We’re excited to team up with our Designed for Xbox partner, 8BitDo, to announce the Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller. The Lite SE was designed specifically for gamers with limited mobility. It features low-resistance buttons and highly sensitive Hall Effect joysticks, making it easier for everyone to play. All buttons are conveniently accessible on the top of the controller, and it even has a non-slip silicone mat to keep it steady while gaming.

For ultimate gaming flexibility, the Lite SE can connect wirelessly with a 2.4G adapter or be wired directly to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows 10 and above. It also includes two programmable Super Buttons that players can map without any extra software and are fully compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller. The 8BitDo Lite SE is available now for $59.99 USD ERP in select markets worldwide. Visit 8BitDo for more information.

ByoWave Proteus Controller, Designed for Xbox

For over four years the ByoWave team has been hard at work developing their game-changing Proteus Controller. A few months ago, we highlighted the device for Global Accessibility Awareness Day and today we are proud to partner with the ByoWave team to announce that the Proteus Controller is officially available for purchase.

The Proteus Controller comes with “snap and play” parts and is all about personalized customization. With its modular design, players can tweak their controller setup to match their unique play style, physical needs, and game preferences with over 100 million different combinations. The module mapping system makes it easy to save and switch configurations, so players can experiment with different set-ups hassle free. The ByoWave Proteus Controller is available now for $299 USD ERP in the United States, Europe, United Kingdom, and Canada. Visit ByoWave for more information.

New Toggle Hold Feature

In addition to the new accessories, we are thrilled to share a new accessibility feature. Building on the updates to the Xbox Adaptive Controller’s USB joystick support announced in May, a new toggle hold feature is available to Xbox Insiders today. This new feature is intended to help make using a controller even easier and supports players who have difficulty holding prolonged button presses. Similar to sticky keys on a computer, assign any button or port on the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Xbox Adaptive Joystick, or Xbox Elite Series 2 controller to stay pressed until pressing again to release.

Accessible Packaging for Xbox Adaptive Joystick and New Xbox Series X|S Console Options

Our goal is to bring intentional and inclusive practices to everything we do, including our packaging. Inspired by feedback from the Gaming and Disability community, we have designed the Xbox Adaptive Joystick packaging with accessibility in mind. The packaging features:

A center-seamed shipper with looped tape to facilitate retail package removal

A large base-tab to prompt an uncomplicated out-of-box experience

A hinged box lid, with large loop attached for product access

Ample space around the product to assist with removal

A large loop for seamless cable folio access

No twist ties on cables for simple handling

We’ve also applied these insights to redesign and improve the accessibility of the packaging for the three new Xbox Series X|S console options. We have incorporated loops on the accessory box for easier removal and a top-down opening for improved access. Additionally, the outer box design for Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition and Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition has a hinge design with a larger opening and multiple access options.

Gaming with a disability is highly individualistic, and we will continue to invest in Xbox’s accessibility offerings – taking into account feedback from the millions of players with disabilities from around the world. Whether using an Xbox Adaptive Joystick, 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers, or one of the Designed for Xbox’s controllers, we are excited to offer even more choices that allow players with disabilities to customize their gaming setups and enhance their gaming experience with Xbox.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

