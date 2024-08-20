FFXVI Director: Day 1 PC Releases for Future Final Fantasy Games is 'Likely' - News

posted 48 minutes ago

Final Fantasy XVI director Hiroshi Takai in an interview with GamesRadar+ discussed the upcoming PC version of the game. He was asked if future entries in the series would see a day one release on PC and he thinks it is "likely."

"I think it's possible – probably even likely," said Hiroshi Takai.

He added, "That said, the team in charge of each project gets to decide its own policy, so this is just my personal opinion."

Final Fantasy XVI released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2023 and will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 17 for $49.99.

The "Complete Edition" that includes the base game, as well as the Echoes of the Fallen DLC and The Rising Tide DLC will also be available for $69.99.

