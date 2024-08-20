Xbox Game Pass Adds Atlas Fallen, Core Keeper, and Star Trucker - News

Microsoft has announced three more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Atlas Fallen, Core Keeper, and Star Trucker.

Three more games are also being added Game Pass Core on August 21 - Cities: Skylines, Control: Ultimate Edition, and SnowRunner.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access Open Beta Starting August 30

Get your first taste of the next-level action coming to Black Ops 6. You can start downloading the Beta on August 28, 2024, before the early access open beta kicks off on August 30, 2024. Feel Omnimovement for yourself, explore several brand-new core 6v6 maps, and try out new weapons and gadgets. Earn in-game rewards playable in the Beta and in Black Ops 6 once the full game launches on day one with PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

Coming Soon

Atlas Fallen (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 22

Unleash the storm in this open world action-RPG adventure, enriched by the recently released major free update, Reign of Sand! Enjoy new voice acting, a reworked campaign, and face even more formidable creatures armed with new Essence Stones. Challenge the gods with the long-awaited “New Game +” difficulty mode.

Core Keeper (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 27

Dive into Core Keeper, an underground adventure where you shape your journey. Craft, build, and explore in a dynamic world. Develop your character, uncover ancient secrets, and engage in thrilling co-op or competitive play. Embrace the challenge and unearth the mysteries that await!

Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 3

Available on day one with Game Pass! Hop into the driver’s seat of your rocket-powered big rig as you haul cargo, scavenge for salvage, and interact with an eclectic cast of star-hopping truckers in this Americana-infused journey on the ultimate open road – space!

More Games Coming to Game Pass Core on August 21

Game Pass Core members can look forward to three more games coming to the library on August 21! Build the city of your dreams in Cities: Skylines, experience the award-winning third-person action-adventure in Control: Ultimate Edition, and jump into the driver seat to conquer extreme open environments in SnowRunner.

DLC / Game Updates

Vampire Survivors Darkasso Update – Available now

With this update, Vampire Survivors are getting Darkanas! Like Arcanas, but Dark. There’s five to unlock and just like Arcanas, these modifiers can change the outcome of your run significantly. This update also includes Room 1665, a new stage made of 16 rooms that will challenge players to fight their way through all the floors of this devilish room.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

New perks are being added every week! Check them out in the Game Pass section of your console, Xbox app for PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realm: Five Champions – Available now

Unlock 5 Champions, 80 Gold Champion Chests, a Familiar, and a Skin for Lae’zel to use in Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realm, a strategy management game uniting characters from throughout the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse into a grand adventure.

XDefiant: Crimson Pack – Available now

This combo will have you seeing red! The Crimson Pack includes the Deep Red Samir Character Skin, Deep Red MP5 Weapon Skin, Ember M870 Weapon Skin, Pelagic ACR 6.8 Weapon Skin, and Amber M9 Weapon Skin.

The Elder Scrolls Online: 10-Year Anniversary Pack #3 – Available now

Celebrate 10 years of the Elder Scrolls Online with the 10-Year Anniversary Pack #3! This bundle includes 1x Attribute Respecification Scroll and 3x Gold Coast Experience Scrolls.

Leaving August 31

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon, so don’t forget to jump back in before they go. Remember to save 20% on your purchase to keep them in your library if you want to keep the fun going!

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Guilty Gear -Strive- (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) NBA 2K24 (Cloud and Console)

