Ubisoft Lays Off 45 Employees in the US

Ubisoft has laid off 45 employees in the US, according to a Bloomberg report.

The layoffs occurred at the San Francisco, California and Cary, North Carolina offices, and the people affected will receive severance and career assistance.

A Ubisoft spokesperson said the "difficult yet necessary decision was made to align these studios' organizations with their future business and development objectives."

The Cary, North Carolina office is better known as Red Storm Entertainment. It was founded in 1996 by author Tom Clancy and manager Doug Littlejohns. The next game from the studio, Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland, was cancelled earlier this year.

