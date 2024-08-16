Edge of Sanity Launches September 13 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer Vixa Games announced the psychological survival horror game, Edge of Sanity will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 13.

Edge of Sanity is a psychological survival horror game set in the unforgiving wilderness of Alaska featuring hand-crafted 2D art and intense atmosphere inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft.

You were part of a resupply group helping scientists working in the Alaskan field lab. Finding the site devoid of humanity you stumble upon horrifying creatures, and during the escape your group splits up. You were lucky enough to make it out alive and set up a provisional camp to plan your future expeditions to find out what happened.

Explore hostile caves, forgotten mines and hidden laboratories in search of precious resources for you and other survivors. Look for clues to uncover the dark secrets of the mysterious PRISM organization and unveil a tragic story about scientists who inexplicably vanished.

Each day in this area is a tough fight for survival. Limited food and supplies, and your sanity stretching to the edge. Be prepared to improvise and look for any advantage you might have against various monstrosities. It’s all up to you whether the darkness fully consumes you or you manage to cling on to what remains of your sanity.

Madness Affecting Every Game Aspect

Each dramatic event during your traverse across Alaska leaves a permanent scar on your mind. Accumulating madness results in acquiring traumas, affecting your characters’ actions and sense of reality, opening new dialogue options, and enabling you to craft entirely new items.

Complex Base Management

Even in the most hostile environment, you need a place to rest and plan your future expeditions. Find and assign remaining survivors, and send them out on scavenger missions and build stations to produce food, water, and other resources. But don’t let your guard down – with people being on the edge, anything can happen.

Multiple Ways of Approaching the Fight

Learn your enemy’s weaknesses, impair their senses, manage resources and make use of crafting abilities and the surroundings to survive against powerful monstrosities. Whenever you are out of options, you can try fighting using your axe… but be prepared for a lethal outcome.

Difficult Choices and Intense Atmosphere

Uncover the dark deeds of local cults, face horrific monsters and explore the unexplainable. Welcome to Alaska during the Cold War, full of people losing their sanity and beasts inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, a place where good and bad choices don’t exist.

