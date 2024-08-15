Reforged Studios Acquires Ground Shatter and Extra Mile - News

Publisher Reforged Studios announced it has acquired Ground Shatter and Extra Mile Studios.

Ground Shatter developed the roguelike deck-builder Fights in Tight Spaces and Extra Mile Studios is the co-developer on the Broken Swords series.

"I was already a big fan of the games the teams at Ground Shatter and Extra Mile had built, and yet I could see that both teams still had a lot of potential to grow their success even further with the right support around them," said Reforged Studios CEO Peter van der Watt.

"When we made the list of studios we wanted to become part of Reforged, Ground Shatter and Extra Mile were right at the very top. Fortunately, both studios were as excited about the possibilities as we were, and so we are thrilled that they are joining us on our journey."

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

