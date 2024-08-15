Multiplayer Squad-Based Cyberpunk Shooter DEFECT Announced for PC - News

Developer emptyvessel have announced multiplayer squad-based cyberpunk shooter, DEFECT, for PC via Steam.

"Our goal with DEFECT is to deliver a new approach for both gamers and for developers," said emptyvessel CEO and game director Emanuel Palalic.

"We’re exploring an authoritarian take on the game world, and leaning hard into the ‘punk’ in cyberpunk, fully immersing players into the carnage of a society where technology isn’t just a tool, but a burden. For the industry, we want to inspire other game makers to work in smaller teams, as we are, to have the ability to take more creative risks and work more independently. We’re really excited about making DEFECT and hope that everyone follows our story!"

DEFECT is a multiplayer, squad-based cyberpunk shooter. It will deliver a new kind of experience through its immersive and highly tactical combat for fans of the action shooter genre.

From the creative minds of emptyvessel comes an original intellectual property set in a futuristic, divided city ruled by an enigmatic artificial intelligence system, all while ruthless gangs and rogue law enforcement vie for supremacy. DEFECT is being created by industry-leading developers behind iconic franchises including DOOM, Call of Duty, and The Last of Us.

DEFECT is emptyvessel’s first title, and is built using the groundbreaking Unreal Engine 5. Utilizing the latest technology and the team’s vision for delivering unique and exciting gameplay experiences, players will be immersed into a war between anarchy and authority that can only be found in DEFECT.

Revel in the anarchy of a city on the brink. DEFECT is an immersive objective shooter set in the last city of mankind, where THE SYSTEM, an authoritarian artificial intelligence, rules with inhuman logic. Players will choose from a collection of dangerous factions–The System’s own policing force, Rogue Police Elements, or a host of gangs vying for power to play with friends in player-versus-player or cooperative multiplayer. Compete to achieve objectives like smuggling guns, assassinating targets, or arresting suspects. Suit up with state-of-the-art weaponry and technology to give you the edge you need to live another day.

Control vs. Chaos

Fight as the totalitarian forces crushing humanity beneath the boot of the law or the gang factions killing anyone between them and full control of the city.

Dynamic Action

Fight in tense and tactical matches as a member of a four-person squad, as you attempt to fend off other teams eager to claim every credit and reward for their own. Every match has multiple objectives with different finales.

Prepare for Anarchy

Come together with your squad to gear up and collect what you need in your squad car or gang hangout to be ready for anything the battle throws at you. While in the fight, keep an keen eye out for pickups that can change the course of the match. You never know what you’ll find.

