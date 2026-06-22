Final Fantasy VII Revelation Director Suggests His Next Title Could be a 'Grand-Scale RPG' - News

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Final Fantasy VII Revelation director Naoki Hamaguchi in an interview with Game Informer was asked what the next game he plans on working on once the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy is completed.

"Right in this moment, I'm fully focused on completing FFVII Revelation and ensuring we're delivering the FFVII Remake series in a perfect state, so that's where I'm right now," said Hamaguchi.

"At the same time, I do see a lot of fans and community asking me to take on the helm for a Final Fantasy VI remake. (He was speaking in hypothetical terms, according to Square Enix PR). So, I'm seeing a lot of that floating online, but, you know, a Final Fantasy VI Remake or any other remake, it could be me, or it could be someone else. Personally, I think that it might be in better hands if it went to another creator in Square Enix."

Hamaguchi did say he wants his next project to be a JRPG and suggested it could be "grand-scale."

"In terms of what I personally want to do, obviously, I think my next creative work is also going to be a JRPG," he said. "When you look at all the other titles that we have released at Square Enix, not just the Final Fantasy VII remake series, I think Square Enix, as a brand, as a company, is more than capable of delivering this grand-scale RPG that could resonate to gamers across the world.

"Fans might have a lot of different expectations, but for me personally, I do want to take on this new challenge with another RPG title after this, whether it be Final Fantasy or a different IP. Again, we don't know. But personally, if it's not Final Fantasy, that's also exciting, because that could be a challenge for me. So, whatever it is, I hope fans look forward to it."

Hamaguchi also told Bloomberg his next game is "not going to be a remake! As a team, I do think there’s an opportunity to work on a smaller scale, like a AA title, or a new Final Fantasy title or even a new AAA franchise. I think all those would be good."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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