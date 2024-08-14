Skydance's Behemoth Releases November 14 for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest - News

Skydance Interactive has announced Behemoth will launch for PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3 on November 14 for $39.99. Pre-orders are now available on the Meta Store.

The game will be playable at Gamescom 2024, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

View the pre-order trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Skydance’s Behemoth is a story-driven, single-player, virtual reality action RPG.

In Skydance’s Behemoth, players will explore the plague-ravished wasteland of a once glorious empire, where its inhabitants are driven mad and cities have fallen to ruin. In glorious virtual reality fashion, players’ bodies and minds will be tested as they combat towering colossal giants called Behemoths. Raw strength won’t be enough, however, as they must use various tools in their arsenal to defeat these gigantic creatures and the other nightmarish enemies that scour this brutal world in their quest for a possible cure.

Redefined, Brutally Tactile Combat

Players are required to think before attacking as human AI has been leveled up for melee combat where weak points, armor and technique all matter. Strength is key but conserving energy will need to be accounted for as everything has a price in this unforgiving world.

A Refinement of Virtual Reality Physics

Traverse the scaling landscape using your hands and/or the grappling hook or use it to rip apart the world around you. Grapple an enemy to gain the tactical advantage or use the surrounding landscape to stealthily eliminate foes.

A Stark, New World

A completely new, unforgiving, yet surprisingly beautiful world to explore and survive in. Players will craft, fight, and endure throughout the world of Skydance’s Behemoth.

