Obsidian CEO: Avowed is 'Looking Great' and The Outer Worlds 2 is 'Looking Incredible'

Obsidian Entertainment CEO Feargus Urquhart in an interview with Limit Break Network discussed the challenges of developing games during COVID and is impressed with work the different have been doing.

"I'm impressed with the team," said Urquhart on The Outer Worlds 2. "We were very lucky. We have a lot of people on that game that get it, who have worked on the first one and worked for us a very long time. So, I've actually been really impressed by it."

On working during COVID he stated, "We were trying to get The Outer Worlds done, and we're trying to get the DLC done, and we're trying to move Avowed forward. We want to get The Outer Worlds 2 moving, Grounded's moving, and Josh [Sawyer] is on Pentiment.

"There’s just all this stuff happening, and to be honest, we were kind of a crappy developer for about a year, year and a half. There was talk of, 'Do we stop work on The Outer Worlds 2 and just throw the whole team on Avowed?' Grounded wasn't Early Access yet during some of these conversations.

"I appreciate Microsoft and the teams and everybody and that we kind of, you know, we said, ‘No, we will get there. We will get there with all these games. Are they going to be on the timelines that we originally thought? No, but we're going to get there."

He added that Grounded and Pentiment turned out well, and Avowed is "looking great" and The Outer Worlds 2 is "looking incredible."

Avowed will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on February 18, 2025.

The Outer Worlds 2 is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

