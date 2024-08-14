Roguelike Platformer Elsie Releases September 10 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Playtonic Friends and developer Knight Shift Games announced the roguelike action platformer, Elsie, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam on September 10.

Elsie is a technicolor, hyperkinetic, roguelike action platformer filled with procedurally generated levels, an army of robots to blast through, and a wide scope of items and weaponry to make each run as unique as possible. Master countless magitek weapons and abilities in order to survive.

Critical Control

Experience the evolution of classic run and gun gameplay tightly tuned into a bullet hell ballet. Dash, dive and shoot across stages full or dynamic enemies whilst performing perfectly timed precision parrying.

Shifting Domains Await

With each new run, delve into the ever-shifting domains across Planet Ekis’s gorgeous neon-drenched pixelated biomes. Each environment has its own set of challenges with unique enemies to overcome as you learn attack patterns and weaknesses.

Augmented Action

Embrace the chaos of continually changing opportunities, making decisions about character upgrades, skills and weapons that will drastically change the feel of each run. Experiment with different playstyles and create synergies for devastating potential.

Master Melee Combat

Joining Elsie’s battle is Andru, a melee-based character with unique augments, weapons, and abilities that open up a slew of gameplay possibilities.

Features:

Adrenaline pumping platforming with unique parry system.

Procedurally generated runs through neon-drenched pixel stages.

Endless synergies with dozens of weapons, skills and augments.

Tons of replayability with hours of content and daily challenges.

