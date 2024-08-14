Gimmick! 2 Releases for Switch and PC on September 5, 'Shortly After' for PlayStation and Xbox - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Clear River Games and developer Bitwave Games announced Gimmick! 2 will launch for Switch and PC via Steam on September 5, and "shortly after" for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Gimmick! 2 will be playable at Gamescom 2024, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

View the Switch and Steam release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Developed by Bitwave Games and based on the legendary original game, released in the twilight years of the Nintendo Entertainment System, Gimmick! 2 continues the adventures of our circular green hero Yokai Yumetaro, as he returns for an all-new epic journey, brimming with loveable new characters, locations and secrets behind every turn!

Bursting with character and charm, Gimmick! 2 follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, providing challenging, yet oh-so-addictive platforming action, with a unique physics-based Star mechanic which will challenge seasoned platforming veterans, as well as providing a new easier mode for those who prefer a more relaxing adventure.

Retaining the spirit of the golden era of platforming games, renowned British composer David Wise returns to score Gimmick! 2. A master of platforming and retro soundtracks, David created some of gaming’s most iconic soundtracks including the Donkey Kong Country series, Battletoads, Diddy Kong Racing, Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, and many more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles