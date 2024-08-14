The Knightling Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer Twirlbound have announced platforming action-adventure game, The Knightling, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

The Knightling is a platforming action adventure where you play as an aspiring knight in search of their missing mentor, Sir Lionstone. Equipped with only a legendary shield, you’ll brave your way through the lands of Clesseia to become the unlikely hero.

Sir Lionstone, the most powerful knight and protector of the great city of Clesseia, hasn’t returned from his latest quest. As Sir Lionstone’s trusted knightling, it is up to you and the legendary shield he left behind to become the hero the people need and find Lionstone before lurking threats endanger the realm. Explore the many regions and secrets of the lands of Clesseia, fend off bandits and monsters, and uncover the truth of the shield’s unparalleled power and the realm’s illustrious past.

All Heroes Start Small

Play as the Knightling, a knight-in-training whose loyalty and determination sets them off on a grand adventure to find their knight. With solely a shield in hand, you’ll utilize and upgrade your training and arsenal of abilities to overcome obstacles, help citizens and prove that you’re worthy of knighthood.

The Best Offense Is a Good Defense

Left with just Sir Lionstone’s shield, which contains a mysterious element called Callyrium, it is up to the Knightling to harness its power and become the next legendary hero. Leverage the shields natural defensive power to block, parry, and create ideal openings, then leverage big attacks and combos to finish off foes.

Slide Into Adventure

Set off on your adventure across multiple regions of Clesseia with the power of your shield to help you along! Traverse and platform to various areas to earn valuable praise used in upgrades, or use the shield’s various movement abilities to make getting around easier. Though probably beneath a legendary shield’s reputation, no one is stopping you from sliding all across the land!

