Metal: Hellsinger VR Release Date Revealed for Quest 2, 3, and Pro, PS VR2, and SteamVR

Publisher Funcom and developers The Outsiders and Lab42 announced Metal: Hellsinger VR will launch for Quest 2, 3, and Pro on September 26, and for the PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR on October 3.

View the pre-order trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Metal: Hellsinger VR, embody the demon within unlike ever before. Feel the power of hell and heaven burning in your very hands as you aim a full arsenal of unique weaponry freely in full virtual reality, including twin pistols, an explosive crossbow, a talkative skull, and a wicked blade.

Enjoy the full multi award-winning original soundtrack performed by metal legends such as Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), and Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy). With the downloadable content “Dream of the Beast,” the score is expanded with two savagely powerful songs, performed by Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil) and Will Ramos (Lorna Shore). The downloadable content also includes The Red Right Hand, an impossible weapon which fires in rhythmic bursts.

The three outfits included in the downloadable content will not only change your look, but also your default passive effect, including the ability to increase your weapon’s max ammo each time you successfully Quick Reload.

Shoot, dash, and slay to the beat as fires of Hell pulsate in time around you. Let the rhythm of hell take over as you rampage through the full epic campaign to recover your stolen voice from the Red Judge of the Eight Hells.

