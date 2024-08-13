Bakeru Releases September 3 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developer Good Feel announced Bakeru will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe on September 3.

The game first released in Japan for the Switch in November 2023.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Bakeru’s adventure begins in this Japan-esque wild action game!

Disaster strikes Japan!

Oracle Saitaro and his Festival Troops are using a bizarre festival to take over Japan. Bakeru travels to 47 Japanese prefectures to free Japan from the grip of evil spirits!

Spectacular Action Set in Fairy Tale Japan!

Bakeru takes place in “Fairy Tale Japan,” a mix of modern Japan and old period dramas, which is divided into more than 50 stages.

Battle on With Bakeru’s Drum!

A secret treasure passed down by Tanuki Clan. It is said to be able to purify evil spirits. Fight through enemies and traps with simple controls!

Transform Into Fairy Tale Heroes!

By obtaining a Henge License, Bakeru can transform into whoever gave him the license. Transform into famous Japanese heroes like Kintaro and Momotaro to use their skills and abilities.

Additional Features for the West

Additional features have been added to the Western release

New Attack: Hurricane

New Attack: Spinning Top

Additional Enemy: Lantern Boss

