Terminator: Survivors Early Access Release Delayed to 2025

Publisher Nacon and developer Nacon Studio Milan have announced the Early Access release for Terminator: Survivors has been delayed from October 24 to sometime in 2025.

The Early Access will release for PC via Steam, and the full release will include the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

The developer needs more time to build the world that will live up to the franchise and create an experience that meets players' expectations.

"This deferral of the game’s release was a tough decision to make, however we believe that this additional time will enable us to ensure that our vision of the post-apocalyptic world of Terminator meets the expected level of quality," said Nacon Studio Milan CEO and creative director Marco Ponte.

"On behalf of the Nacon Studio Milan team, I would like to thank all the players and fans of the franchise for their enthusiastic reception of Terminator: Survivors. We are extremely proud to have this opportunity to work on such an iconic franchise as Terminator, and are eager to reveal more of it to you. Thank you all for support… We’ll be back."

