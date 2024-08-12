Crossy Road Castle Releases September 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch - News

Developer Hipster Whale announced Crossy Road Castle will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 11 for $19.99.

The game first released for Apple Arcade in February 2020.

"We love making fun games for everyone to enjoy from all walks of life," said Hipster Whale CEO Clara Reeves. "Regardless of your skill level or familiarity with platformers, we want players to pick up a controller and hop right in, and can’t wait to see how the console community conquers the castle."

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Climb castles with the Crossy Road crew in this adventurous multiplayer arcade platformer.

Shoot out of cannons, ride rainbows, and make your way through a maze of never-ending levels. Bring your friends into the fray with cooperative mode for even more chaotic fun!

Play Together

Cooperative, cross platform, multiplayer arcade fun! You can also play solo, but everything’s more fun with friends, right?

Play Again and Again

Thousands of floors packed with traps, platforms, and monsters. Each tower run is procedurally generated and will be different every time!

Collect Everything

Over 150 characters and customisations to unlock. Hats! Silly hats, pretty hats, egg hats, SO MANY HATS.

Play in Seasonal Challenges

Test your tower climbing skills in special Challenge Events and compete for the best score! Win prizes and get all the bragging rights.

Unlock All the Towers

Adventure through tree houses, spaceports, snow peaks and towering candy castles! There are unique worlds, mechanics, and enemies in every tower.

Definitely No Secrets

Not even one so don’t try to look.

