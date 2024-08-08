Horror Extraction Shooter and Slasher Game Hunger Announced for PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Good Fun Corporation has announced player-versus-player-versus-environment first-person horror extraction shooter and slasher with RPG elements, Hunger, for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2025.

Hunger is a player-versus-player-versus-environment first-person horror extraction shooter and slasher with RPG elements. Survive Napoleonic Europe in the aftermath of the Bacterium. Choose a unique survivor to venture out, quest, scavenge, fight, and prevail.

A sinister plague has befallen war-torn Europe, unleashing unspeakable horrors.

Step into heart-pounding darkness in Hunger, a masterful blend of first-person shooter, slasher, RPG, and horror gameplay set in the desolate ruins of Napoleonic Europe—otherwise known as the World After the End. As a survivor among the Living, embark on a solitary journey or unite with allies in pairs or trios, navigating the perilous landscape haunted by monstrous beings spawned from the plague’s wrath—the Hunger.

Fortune and adventure awaits those brave or foolish enough to venture out from the safety of the Chateau into the World After the End.

Find Your Place

In the unforgiving World After the End, your survival and prosperity are intertwined with the denizens of the Chateau—a broad array of quest givers, shopkeepers, stashkeepers, bounty hunters and other Living. Completing quests and building your reputation broadens your access to new locations, abilities, characters, weapons, gear, and vital resources.

Intense and Brutal Combat

Deliver fire with a rifle or pistol, or lob explosive glass grenades with an experimental hand mortar. When the ammunition runs dry or the gap is closing too fast to reload, draw your axe or mace to enter lethal hand-to-hand combat. Hunger is built upon a mix of methodical and frenetic ranged and melee combat as you enter a deadly and brutal dance with both the Hunger and other Living who seek to take what is yours. Find and equip armor, bags, trinkets, medicines, weapons, and shields to ready yourself for the different environments and battles ahead.

Progress and Build

While much of your equipment and weaponry may be lost, all experience contributes to progressing your Living and their level. Each of the Living has a set of unlockable unique Passive, Tactical and Ultimate abilities, alongside deep and extremely customisable mastery trees with more than 100 talents to choose from. Build your Living for stealth and solo play by quieting your footsteps and lockpicking doors. Specialise for ranged combat by quickening your reload speed and increasing your weapon control. Sacrifice your lethality and support your party by repairing their armor and healing them. Survival is the only measure of success.

Explore the Plague-Torn Landscape

Explore forests, villages, monasteries, citadels, mines and more as you and other Living attempt to explore and plunder the remains of the World After the End.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

