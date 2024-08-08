Rendering Ranger: R² [Rewind] Releases This Winter for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developers Limited Run Games and Rainbow Arts announced Rendering Ranger: R² [Rewind] will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this Winter.

The legendary Super Famicom cult classic is back.

Developed by Manfred Trenz (creator of the Turrican series) and published by German software powerhouse Rainbow Arts, this game was originally released in 1995. Originally slated to come to the West as Targa, the game ultimately ended up as a Japan-only title, with only 10,000 copies printed, making it one of the most sought-after collectibles in retro gaming.

You are the Rendering Ranger known as Double R, a special forces soldier who must defend the Earth from a devastating alien invasion. Through nine levels of action platforming as well as blisteringly fast horizontal shooter stages, Rendering Ranger: R² is one of the greatest technological showcases ever seen on the Super Nintendo!

Features:

Faithful emulation of Rendering Ranger: R² and its unreleased PAL version Targa with rewind and save features.

Rendering Ranger: R² and its unreleased PAL version Targa with rewind and save features. Gut-wrenching side-scrolling action with sprawling stage design and cinematic presentation.

side-scrolling action with sprawling stage design and cinematic presentation. Mind-blowingly fast horizontal shooting stages unlike any seen before on Super Nintendo.

Upgradable weapons, tons of enemies, dynamic on-scene mayhem at nearly every turn.

Gigantic bosses in sprites converted from pre-rendered 3D models.

sprites converted from pre-rendered 3D models. Timeless 16-bit action at its best from legendary game creator Manfred Trenz.

