DEATHSPRINT 66 Releases September 12 for PC - News

/ 212 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Secret Mode and developer Sumo Newcastle announced 8 player PvP on-foot racing game, DEATHSPRINT 66, will launch for PC via Steam on September 12.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to The Deadliest Show on Earth.

In the year 2066, the Bachman Media Network is yet again, set to dominate the world of brutal entertainment with the latest series of their headline show. DEATHSPRINT 66 sees challengers take on the role of a Clone Jockey with an endless supply of clones at their disposal to compete in the visceral velocity of DEATHSPRINT.

Race

Take part in thrilling 8 player PvP on-foot races across extreme obstacle courses that push the boundaries of entertainment. Run, jump, drift and slide your way through a series of deadly tracks, chaining together traversals to enter a flow state and earn HYPE.

HYPE fuels a range of exiting and deadly abilities including Boost, Seekersaw, Mag-Shield, EMP Blasts and Proximity Mines. A well-deployed ability can be the difference between winning and losing, making those split-second strategic decisions vital to your race.

Entertain

Winning is not enough. Entertaining the audience on track leads to bigger rewards off it. Your FAME score is a measure of how attractive you are to sponsors, the higher the score, the more interested they’ll be, unlocking a greater variety of cosmetics for your runner.

Tracks are filled with deadly booby traps, thrilling traversals and opportunities to take out your rivals meaning that each race is an unpredictable, unique and gripping experience.

Survive

In the ruins of long-abandoned cities of the old world, the Bachman Media Network has built a series of deadly racetracks designed for one purpose – to keep their blood-thirsty viewers entertained.

Deadly traps and difficult traversals litter each track, but with an endless supply of human clones to race with, contestants must fight a bloody battle to the finish and claim victory.

Immersed in a gritty, dystopian world, DEATHSPRINT 66 explores the societal consequences of extreme entertainment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles