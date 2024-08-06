Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer: 'Give Us a Chance' - News

posted 3 hours ago

The developer for the remake of Silent Hill 2, Bloober Team, in an interview with Rolling Stone asked fans to give them "a chance."

"I am dreaming that gamers will trust us," said Bloober Team CEO and creative lead Piotr Babieno.

"But I realize that trust is earned through actions, not through words. So that’s why we have a policy of not commenting [on the specifics of the game] and raising hopes. We want to show our ambitions through our work, so we can’t ask for anything more than ‘give us a chance.'"

He added, "We tried to make all possible fans happy, but, at the same time, be very faithful to ourselves. I really hope that when people play for the first time, they will understand that the choices we made were the best possible."

Silent Hill 2 will launch on October 8 for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

