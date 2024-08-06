PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August 2024 Now Available - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released the PlayStation Plus monthly games for August 2024. The games will be available until Monday, September 2, 2024.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga for the PS5 and PS4, Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach for the PS5 and PS4, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knight for the PS4.

Read details on the games below:

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga | PS4, PS5

Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars galaxy. Want to play as a Jedi? A Sith? Rebel, bounty hunter, or droid? LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features hundreds of playable characters from throughout the galaxy. Whether on land or in space, a variety of vehicles are yours to command. Jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon, fly the T-47 Airspeeder and battle TIE fighters in Resistance X-wings… it’s the ultimate LEGO Star Wars experience.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach | PS4, PS5

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is the latest installment of the family-friendly horror games from Steel Wool Games. Play as Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy Fazbear himself, Gregory must survive the near-unstoppable hunt of reimagined Five Nights at Freddy’s characters – as well as new, horrific threats.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PS4

Unravel the mysteries of a destroyed kingdom in this dark fantasy 2D action RPG. Journey through the sprawling and hauntingly beautiful Land’s End, traversing a submerged forest, a sealed-off contaminated underground cavern, and a grand castle. Formidable bosses await that will gladly claim your life given even the slightest chance. Defeat these powerful foes and release them from their unending curse to recruit them as allies. Overcome the challenges before you and search for the truth with powerful knights at your side.

Last chance to download July’s games

PlayStation Plus members have until August 6 to add Borderlands 3, NHL 24 and Among Us to their game libraries.

