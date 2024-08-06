SUNSOFT is Back! Retro Game Selection Releases September 6 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch - News

Publishers Red Art Games and SUNSOFT have announced SUNSOFT is Back! Retro Game Selection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 6 in the west for $9.99 / €9.99.

The collection is currently available in Japan for the Nintendo Switch and PC.

SUNSOFT is back and it’s bringing some of its 8-bit classics to the west for the very first time! In SUNSOFT is Back! Retro Game Selection, discover three of the legendary Japanese publisher’s Famicom games and play them in English for the first time ever! The three games included are: The Wing of Madoola, Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido, and Ripple Island. Dive into SUNSOFT’s rich history by playing those Action and Adventure gems from the 1980s!

Included Games:

Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido (Action, 1986) – As fireworks maker Kantaro, prevent evil merchants from turning his creations into weapons!

(Action, 1986) – As fireworks maker Kantaro, prevent evil merchants from turning his creations into weapons! The Wing of Madoola (Action, 1986) – Help fierce warrior Lucia retrieve the powerful Wing of Madoola from the evil King Daltos. Directed by Kenji Sada (Blaster Master), with music from Naoki Kodaka (Albert Odyssey, Super Fantasy Zone).

(Action, 1986) – Help fierce warrior Lucia retrieve the powerful Wing of Madoola from the evil King Daltos. Directed by Kenji Sada (Blaster Master), with music from Naoki Kodaka (Albert Odyssey, Super Fantasy Zone). Ripple Island (Adventure, 1988) – Play as Kyle, a young boy dreaming of a better life, who answers King Dotella’s call for help against the nefarious Emperor Groaker. Directed by Atsushi Sakai (Atlantis no Nazo, Ikki), with music from Naoki Kodaka.

In addition to giving brand new localizations to all three titles, multiple quality of life features have also been added to make the gameplay experience more pleasant, and less unforgiving, to modern gamers.

