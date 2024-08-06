Stumble Guys Headed to Switch on August 20 - News

Developer Scopely announced the free-to-play party battle royale game, Stumble Guys, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on August 20.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Join millions of players and stumble to victory in this fun multiplayer knockout battle royale! Are you ready to enter the running chaos? Running, stumbling, falling, jumping, and winning has never been so fun!

Dodge Obstacles and Battle Your Opponents

Run, stumble and fall against up to 32 players and battle through knockout rounds of races, survival elimination, and team play in different maps, levels and game modes. Survive the fun multiplayer chaos and cross the finish line before your friends to qualify for the next round, earning fun rewards and stars as you continue to play and win in Stumble Guys!

Play With Friends and Family

Create your own multiplayer party and play against friends and family. Find out who runs the fastest, battles with the best skills and survives the chaos!

Unlock and Upgrade Your Gameplay

Personalize and customize your chosen Stumbler with special emotes, animations, and footsteps. Show off your unique style and personality as you stumble your way to victory.

Stumble Pass

Fresh Stumble Pass every month with new content customizations and other rewards!

Explore the World of Stumble Guys

Explore the world of Stumble Guys with over 30 maps, levels and game modes that offer even more ways to play, and experience the fastest multiplayer knockout battle royale. Join the party and get ready to stumble, fall and win your way to victory.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

