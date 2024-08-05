Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 to Feature 'Revamped' Version of Queen's Blood - News

Square Enix released the second of three parts of the Final Fantasy VII remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, earlier this year and now the first bit of information of the third part has already surfaced.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi during a panel at the Otakon convention in Washington, DC revealed the team is revamping Queen's Blood for the third part.

"So right now we are preparing a revamped, even better version of Queen's Blood for the next title," said Hamaguchi.

Queen’s Blood is a card game that was introduced in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

