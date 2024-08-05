By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 to Feature 'Revamped' Version of Queen's Blood

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 410 Views

Square Enix released the second of three parts of the Final Fantasy VII remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, earlier this year and now the first bit of information of the third part has already surfaced.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi during a panel at the Otakon convention in Washington, DC revealed the team is revamping Queen's Blood for the third part.

"So right now we are preparing a revamped, even better version of Queen's Blood for the next title," said Hamaguchi.

Queen’s Blood is a card game that was introduced in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

1 Comments
V-r0cK (1 hour ago)

It's all about Triple Triad.....so remake FF8 while you're at it please :P

  • 0