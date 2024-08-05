The Last of Us HBO Series Season 2 Gets First Look Footage - News

/ 115 Views

by, posted 32 minutes ago

Max has released a new video showcasing the upcoming lineup of shows that will be coming to the subscription service in 2024 and 2025. The video showcases the first footage from season two of The Last of Us HBO TV series.

The footage features a new character played Catherine O’Hara, however, at this time it isn't known who she is playing in the show.

View the footage (1:16 to 1:39) below:

The Last of Us HBO TV series season 2 will air in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles