Monolith Soft Hiring for New RPG Directed by Tetsuya Takahashi

Monolith Soft announced it is hiring for a new RPG directed by Tetsuya Takahashi under its 1st Production team. This is the studio that developed the Xenoblade Chronicles series.

"This time, we are recruiting development staff for Monolith Soft's 1st Production for the first time in a long time," said Takahashi (via Google Translate). "I can't go into the details here, but the genre is a 'new RPG.'

The new RPG is taking on many new challenges compared to previous Monolith Soft titles. Naturally, the content to be created is becoming more sophisticated, so we need many talented people, which is why we are now looking for people. For convenience, we have narrowed down the job types to eight, but we are basically looking for people in all areas. The required skill level is also all-round, from asset creation to lead.

"As I mentioned in the previous recruitment, Monolith Soft has been producing games with a small number of people compared to the scale of the titles we make. This was something we were proud of, but the current situation in the gaming scene means that we can no longer say so. For example, the days of using human wave tactics to produce a large amount of material have long since come to an end, and it has become commonplace to provide an efficient production environment."



