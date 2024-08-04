Fate/EXTRA Record Releases in 2025 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developers TYPE-MOON and TYPE-MOON studio BB announced Fate/EXTRA Record will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2025.

The “Moon Holy Grail War” begins anew…

The setting is a Spiritron virtual world called “SE.RA.PH.” built on the moon. Masters and Servants team up and fight for survival in pursuit of the “Holy Grail,” an omnipotent wish-granting device, in the Moon Holy Grail War which begins once again…

This is a remake of Fate/EXTRA, the first Fate series RPG originally released on July 22, 2010, now revamped for modern hardware with an expanded scenario, refreshed character graphics, and dramatic command battles utilizing a highly strategic deck-building system.

Master and Servant

128 of the world’s top hackers, each capable of transforming their soul into Spiritrons, are selected as Masters to participate in the Holy Grail War.

The Servants they form contracts with are the souls of legendary heroes and eminent figures from history, whose true names are concealed. These Servants are materialized as Spiritron life-forms and are assigned to one of seven classes, such as Saber or Archer.

Through their shared struggle, where they entrust their souls to one another, their pasts and hidden desires intersect.

Staff

Original Story and Scenario: Kinoko Nasu / TYPE-MOON

Kinoko Nasu / TYPE-MOON Original Character Concept: Takashi Takeuchi / TYPE-MOON

Takashi Takeuchi / TYPE-MOON Planning and Direction: Kazuya Niino / TYPE-MOON studio BB

Kazuya Niino / TYPE-MOON studio BB Character Design: Arco Wada

