Game Informer Has Shut Down After 33 Years

Game Informer announced it is shutting down after 33 years of operation.

"After 33 thrilling years of bringing you the latest news, reviews, and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer," said the magazine via Twitter.

"From the early days of pixelated adventures to today's immersive virtual realms, we've been honored to share this incredible journey with you, our loyal readers. While our presses may stop, the passion for gaming that we've cultivated together will continue to live on.

"Thank you for being part of our epic quest, and may your own gaming adventures never end."

The next issue of Game Informer will be its final. This is issue 367 and will feature Dragon Age: The Veilguard as the cover story.

